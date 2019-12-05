New chapter for Henley

Henley Business School has launched an alumni chapter in SA.

The UK-based school has alumni in 170 countries, 40 of them in Africa. Its Johannesburg campus accounts for 60% of current Henley MBA students around the world.

Jean-Pierre Choulet, Henley’s director of development and alumni, says: "We are a true global business school, with a foot in Europe and the other authentically in Africa."

He says the school has 80,000 alumni around the world, but when he took up his job three years ago, he found "a very weak sense of belonging". He hopes alumni will be able to leverage the reinvigorated chapter network for collaboration and business opportunities.

Choulet, who has also just launched a Nigerian chapter, says: "When we welcomed SA alumni into the global body, what we were actually doing was welcoming the global network to Africa."