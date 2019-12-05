News & Fox

New chapter for Henley

Henley Business School has launched an alumni chapter in SA

05 December 2019 - 14:42
Henley Business School. Picture: Henley Business School
Henley Business School. Picture: Henley Business School

Henley Business School has launched an alumni chapter in SA.

The UK-based school has alumni in 170 countries, 40 of them in Africa. Its Johannesburg campus accounts for 60% of current Henley MBA students around the world.

Jean-Pierre Choulet, Henley’s director of development and alumni, says: "We are a true global business school, with a foot in Europe and the other authentically in Africa."

He says the school has 80,000 alumni around the world, but when he took up his job three years ago, he found "a very weak sense of belonging". He hopes alumni will be able to leverage the reinvigorated chapter network for collaboration and business opportunities.

Choulet, who has also just launched a Nigerian chapter, says: "When we welcomed SA alumni into the global body, what we were actually doing was welcoming the global network to Africa."

Henley’s African invasion

A record number of Henley Africa graduates received their MBA degrees in the UK on September 20
News & Fox
2 months ago

Most read

1.
SAA: the vampire that nothing can kill
News & Fox
2.
Thabang Moroe: throwing away his wicket
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Huawei Watch GT 2: better performance, more ...
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
Tongaat’s spoonful of shenanigans
News & Fox
5.
SA’s economic woes deepen
News & Fox

Related Articles

Breaking colonial chains on MBAs

Features / Cover Story

Where is the next generation of SA business school leaders?

Features / Cover Story

Henley research takes to the air

Features

MBA students want globally recognised degrees

Features / Cover Story

The importance of tapping into alumni networks

Features / Cover Story

Do SA MBAs offer good value for money?

Features / Cover Story

SA’s top MBAs

Features / Cover Story

How to choose the right business school

Features / Cover Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.