PROFILE: I'm not the holder of Helen's handbag, says John Steenhuisen The DA's electoral plight can be put down to ambiguous, confusing and incoherent policies, and that must change, says the party's new leader

As he takes up the reins as interim leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen is unequivocal about a few things: one of them being that he will not be a handbag holder for Helen Zille, who was elected back into the top echelons of the party as federal council chair in October.Following her election, Zille stood next to a tight-lipped Mmusi Maimane as she assured everyone she would "stay in her lane". (How broad she sees her lane as being is, however, another story.)Three days later, Maimane resigned as party leader — five months before the DA was set to go to an early congress — opening up the position for the man who has served as a councillor, an MP and chief whip.Steenhuisen was appointed chief whip by Maimane, and says he was deeply affected by his resignation. Maimane, he says, is such a close friend that he conducted Steenhuisen’s wedding ceremony.Steenhuisen, 43 and a father of three daughters, will be working closely with Zille. He says it is true she has a strong personality, but ...