GSB’s sustainable seal of approval

The University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (GSB) is among the top 40 schools on the 2019 Corporate Knights Better World MBA ranking — the only African business school to make it. The ranking identifies schools that equip graduates with skills and attitudes to change the world for the better.

In first place, for the second year in a row, is the UK’s Warwick University Business School. A total of 146 schools, including the Financial Times Top 100 MBA programmes as well as other programmes acknowledged by international accreditation bodies, were assessed for the ranking. GSB was 40th.

Programmes were judged on the number of publications, core courses that incorporate sustainable development topics (30%), research centres devoted to sustainable development, and school gender and racial diversity.

Corporate Knights CEO Toby Heaps says: "As the climate emergency alarm bell sounds and social tensions threaten to unravel the compact on which capitalism depends, Better World business schools are at the forefront of a sea change in business education focused on preparing tomorrow’s business leaders to be a force for good."

Research for the rankings showed an increase in published sustainability academic research by business school faculty around the world. New academic journals devoted to sustainability and the climate crisis are also on the rise. Core and elective courses in business schools are integrating more sustainability topics into their subject material.

GSB interim director Kosheek Sewchurran says: "It is an endorsement of all that we do to be recognised in this way. Our teaching, learning and research is directed towards building a more economically prosperous, more equitable, and more integrated continent and world."