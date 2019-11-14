Allan Gray leaves a legacy with dividends
Entrepreneur and investor Allan Gray, who died this week at the age of 81, was also a philanthropist who ultimately gave away the vast majority of his fortune
14 November 2019 - 04:00
Allan William Buchanan Gray died of natural causes on November 10 in Bermuda, where he had lived since 1997. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.
As an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, in SA and globally, Allan made a measurable impact on many lives. He has earned his rest.
