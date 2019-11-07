News & Fox Yet another Sasol AGM hand-off Company rebuffs request from shareholders for greater transparency on its plan to tackle greenhouse gas emissions BL PREMIUM

SA’s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, Sasol, has made history — again. And not the good sort. It has slapped down a group of powerful institutional shareholders that hoped to table a resolution at its November 27 AGM.

The institutions — Old Mutual, Sanlam Investment Managers, Coronation, Abax, Aeon Investment Management and Mergence Investment Managers — asked for greater transparency from the company on how its long-term greenhouse gas emission reduction strategy and executive rewards align with the Paris accord on climate change.