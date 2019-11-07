Yet another Sasol AGM hand-off
Company rebuffs request from shareholders for greater transparency on its plan to tackle greenhouse gas emissions
07 November 2019 - 05:00
SA’s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, Sasol, has made history — again. And not the good sort. It has slapped down a group of powerful institutional shareholders that hoped to table a resolution at its November 27 AGM.
The institutions — Old Mutual, Sanlam Investment Managers, Coronation, Abax, Aeon Investment Management and Mergence Investment Managers — asked for greater transparency from the company on how its long-term greenhouse gas emission reduction strategy and executive rewards align with the Paris accord on climate change.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.