‘Made in Africa’ smartphone will be manufactured in KwaZulu-Natal

Rwandan tech company Mara Group is set to unveil a R1.5bn state-of-the-art smartphone manufacturing plant at the Dube TradePort in Durban this week.

The pan-African company, which also operates in the financial, manufacturing, real estate and agriculture industries, launched its Mara X and Mara Z smartphones in Kigali last week.

It tweeted on Tuesday that over 90% of employees at its SA operation — which has mostly been kept under wraps until now — are young people and more than 60% of the staff are women. The project was expected to create about 500 jobs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the Durban launch.

The Mara Group’s R1.5bn investment into SA’s economy is a welcome development and will boost growth. The economy is expected to grow by just 0.6% in 2019.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala tells the FM that the Mara Group’s investment is a commitment the company made during Ramaphosa’s investment conference last year.