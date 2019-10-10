News & Fox Independent schools: it’s a ‘D’ for desperate Pembury battles with the threat of insolvency, legal issues, unregistered schools and boardroom ructions BL PREMIUM

Listed education company Pembury Lifestyle Group appears to be on the brink of insolvency, an assertion its management flatly denies.

The JSE’s private education stalwarts AdvTech and Curro Holdings have been star performers on the JSE in recent years — but newcomer Pembury is clearly not in the same class.