Not a Mutual friend

Three months into the gripping boardroom spat between Old Mutual and its former CEO Peter Moyo, it’s safe to say nobody is emerging with their reputations enhanced.

The fiasco first began in May, when Old Mutual’s board suspended Moyo due to a "material breakdown of trust and confidence". Then, in June, Moyo was fired, but the high court ordered he be reinstated — only for him to be fired again last week.

It’s an ordeal that has cost Old Mutual shareholders R19.8bn so far. But even though shareholders like Allan Gray have begged the warring parties to sort it out, it’s only getting messier by the day. Moyo has now launched another urgent action, claiming Old Mutual is in breach of the constitution.

Even the Industrial Development Corp (IDC) — which says it loaned Moyo’s private company a sum of R33.6m — does not emerge well from this sorry saga.

IDC head of corporate affairs Zama Luthuli would not comment on the terms of the funding provided to Moyo’s investment company, NMT Capital, details of which first emerged in June in Old Mutual’s response to Moyo’s legal challenge of his dismissal. The IDC funding makes another appearance in the letter to shareholders released by Old Mutual last week.

All that the IDC would say in response to the FM’s request for clarity was that it had funded a special purpose vehicle wholly owned by NMT Capital. "The funding amount was about R33.6m, suffice to add that the terms of the funding are subject to a confidential agreement between the IDC and the client," said Luthuli.

The Old Mutual board seemed as concerned about NMT Capital’s failure to service its IDC obligation as its failure to service Old Mutual’s own exposure to Moyo’s private company. In the letter to shareholders the board describes a rather cavalier approach by NMT Capital to its obligations. An NMT Capital meeting chaired by Moyo opted to pay out a R105m dividend to ordinary shareholders — Old Mutual is a preference shareholder — while ignoring the R157m guarantee due to the IDC.

"This NMT Capital guarantee to the IDC was apparently settled in November 2018, pursuant to a written agreement in terms of which a large proportion of the outstanding debt to the IDC was apparently written off," Old Mutual told its shareholders.