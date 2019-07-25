Naspers AGM: will shareholders reverse support for CEO remuneration?

Based on AGM votes, Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk’s remuneration is what you might call a grudge purchase for the majority of N shareholders.

In 2018 just 43% of N shareholders voted in favour of Naspers’s remuneration policy, way short of the average level of backing for most JSE-listed executives. But this dismal showing was a considerable improvement on 2017, when just 24.1% backed the remuneration policy.

Shareholders might want to see more than a $2m trading profit in just one of the group’s divisions before they embrace generous payments to the top executives. It was encouraging to see Naspers’s classifieds division turn a 2018 $114m trading loss into a $2m trading profit in 2019, but all the other divisions are still in negative territory.

So it might be a little early for the remuneration committee to ask shareholders to approve a 30% hike in the value of Van Dijk’s long-term incentives to $13.65m (the AGM is set for August 23). Of course, with the high-voting A shares in the bag the committee doesn’t really have to worry about how the N shareholders vote.