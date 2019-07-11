PROFILE: Who is Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa?

For the first time in history Naspers — formerly De Nasionale Pers Beperkt, founded over a century ago — has a black woman executive at the head of its SA operations.

Newly appointed CEO Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa is also, for the moment, the only black woman to run a JSE-listed top 40 company.

Mahanyele-Dabengwa has a long history in corporate leadership and close ties with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The 48-year-old was the CEO of Shanduka Group until 2015, when it was sold to the Pembani Group. Shanduka was a black-owned investment holding company that was founded by the president.

She joined Shanduka as MD of its energy division. As Ramaphosa stepped away from his business interests to focus on politics from about 2013, Mahanyele-Dabengwa took a more central role in the group.

She also sits on the board of the Ramaphosa Foundation, formerly known as the Shanduka Foundation.

Before joining Naspers, she served as the executive chair of Sigma Capital, a privately held, majority black-owned investment group.

She will lead the day-to-day business at Naspers and represent its local interests. Its SA operations include Takealot, Superbalist, Mr D Food, OLX, AutoTrader SA, Property24 and Media24.