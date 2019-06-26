EXCLUSIVE: Pay back the money: Steinhoff demands R870m from Markus Jooste

Steinhoff looks set to make yet more corporate history.

In an unprecedented move it is claiming R870m from former CEO Markus Jooste and an additional R272m from former CFO Ben la Grange for "unjustified enrichment".

On top of those hefty bills the furniture retailer is demanding interest and legal costs from the two former executives.

Steinhoff is not just going after the incentives and bonuses paid to Jooste and La Grange. In a totally unexpected move, it is also going for their base salaries. The claim against Jooste dates from 2009 to 2015 and against La Grange from 2015 to early 2018.

A summons, which contains a detailed list of the financial damage allegedly wreaked by Jooste, with the help of La Grange in the final two years before the company’s share price collapsed, has just been lodged with the high court in Cape Town.

The 33-page summons fleshes out many of the shocking revelations contained in the 2017 and 2018 annual reports, which were recently released after 18 months of interrogation by an international team of forensic auditors.

The no-nonsense legal document directly links Jooste and La Grange to the widespread fictitious transactions and accounting irregularities that led to R200bn being wiped off Steinhoff’s share value in December 2017.

Steinhoff ostensibly entered into transactions with the Campion/ Fulcrum group, the Talgarth group and the TG group "having little or no economic value and not at arm’s-length", says the summons. It goes on: "Transactions resulting in apparent profit and loss creation involving the sale and purchase of entities, trademarks, brands, intellectual property, rebates and know-how" were also ostensibly entered into with the same companies.