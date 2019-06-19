Is your company overspending on business travel?

With business models becoming increasingly global, companies are spending more to send employees across the world. The Global Business Travel Association predicts that, by 2020, the business travel industry will have ballooned to $1.6-trillion in value.

There is no doubt that face-to-face meetings and business travel are crucial to grow a business. However, in-person meetings can create a serious drag on a company's bottom line.

How does a company know when it's spending too much on business travel?

Flight Centre Business Travel brand leader Andrew Grunewald identifies red flags to help companies avoid overspending.

You don't have a clear overview of your spend

Without a clear overview of total travel spend, a company may not even realise how much it spends on change fees, taxes and visas. Items such as baggage fees, breakfast and airport parking can also add up to substantial amounts.

Grunewald explains that, by defining procedures for travel and expense (T&E) management, companies will be better positioned to analyse costs and see if budgets are accurate. “That will help to identify who is spending what, on what, and help to identify travel trends and savings opportunities,” he says. “Without a T&E management protocol, you have no meaningful way to benchmark.”

Your employers lose time booking independently

You might think that tackling travel bookings on your own is a great way to cut costs, but have you considered what the wasted hours trolling the Internet for the best price is costing you? And are you sure you secured the best deal?

Recent statistics suggest that, on average, corporate travellers spend 20 minutes reading hotel reviews before making a booking. What’s more, the cost of getting it wrong is more than paying a change-fee; it’s the wellbeing of the traveller that is affected – the person who you’ve entrusted to close that important deal for the company whose performance and morale is now changed because their travel plans have been disrupted due to unexpected events.

Says Grunewald: “Working with a travel management company cuts out the time investment and allows your employees to focus on what really matters. Having a dedicated travel manager is like having your own travel personal assistant.”

Your employees seem to overspend on "small" luxuries.

With employee overspending representing up to a third of the T&E budget, it is vital to nip bad habits in the bud. An unnecessary upgrade here, a few drinks from hotel mini bar there … These seemingly harmless expenditures can sabotage a company’s travel budget.

The best way to avoid employee overspending is to make sure employees are well informed. Unintentional overspending occurs when employees are unsure which airline or hotel they are allowed to book, or if they don’t know what the company considers to be an acceptable travel expense.

Says Grunewald: “Companies need to make sure they have a clear and concise travel policy in place that offers guidelines on entertainment allowances, changing or cancelling flights, or what travel classes may be booked. Having a travel policy in place not only provides boundaries and clarity, but it also ensures the traveller’s wellbeing while on the road.”

Your cash flow is compromised

Don't unnecessarily put your business’ cash flow under pressure. Opting for an interest-free credit account is a straightforward way to help the company save money. Instead of a company receiving receipts, and invoices and expenses from all angles, the finance department will be issued with one, consolidated invoice that indicates the total travel spend.

“FCBT offers its clients several flexible payment choices including travel lodge cards and billbacks, to make sure their cash flow is not affected as a result of their travel requirements.

"Over the past few years, we have seen the demand from our clients for travel on credit rise. A 30-day payment option can offer SMEs much-needed breathing space when it comes to the payment of their travel requirements," says Grunewald.

Watch the video