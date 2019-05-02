PROFILE: Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa unapologetically liberal

In 2000, while canvassing for votes in ward 58 ahead of local government elections in Pretoria, a young candidate visited an old-age home where one oom dubbed him Tony Leon (then the leader of the DA). He went on to win and became one of the first black ward councillors for the DA.

Stevens Mokgalapa, now 42 and the mayor of Tshwane, laughs as he recalls his description back then as "the black Tony Leon".

The boy who grew up in Winterveld in the former Bophuthatswana and saw his brothers arrested under the gatherings act in the late 1980s was sworn in as the first citizen of Tshwane in February, in a coalition government that can at best be described as strained.

Mokgalapa, who was elected president of the Africa Liberal Network in 2017, proudly describes himself as a liberal — an increasingly rare brand in the DA, which has positioned itself as a governing party with the aim of becoming a bigger player provincially and nationally. In Tshwane specifically, the DA was the biggest party after pushing past the ANC in the 2016 municipal elections.

Mokgalapa, who was a Tshwane municipal councillor for nine years, tells the FM that he became a member of the then Democratic Party (DP) in 1999 after visiting one of its constituency offices when he was a student. He’d seen a DP advertisement looking for volunteers in the 1999 general elections. "They said if you want to fight crime, corruption and cronyism, those three Cs, the DP is the party to join," Mokgalapa says. He asked for a copy of the party’s constitution, read it and the deed was done — he had found his political home.

"I am a liberal and it was a liberal constitution," Mokgalapa, a married father of two, says.

He made his return to the capital city in February after Solly Msimanga resigned as mayor to focus on his campaign as the DA’s premier candidate for Gauteng.

The word in DA circles was that Msimanga was pushed. Whatever the case, this presented an opportunity for a new leader to lead the administration in Tshwane, which seemed to be at war with itself while service delivery floundered.