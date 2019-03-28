News & Fox

mixed blessing

Will Naspers going Dutch hurt the JSE?

The JSE’s CEO says the end of Naspers’s dominance when it lists NewCo could lift JSE trading, but some are less sanguine

BL PREMIUM
28 March 2019 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.