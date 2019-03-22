PODCAST: The Steinhoff whistleblowers

When is an “accounting irregularity” actually fraud, and how do you spot the makings of a corporate scam?

In this week’s episode of Taking Care of Business, on the release of the long-awaited PwC report into Steinhoff’s shenanigans, FM editor Rob Rose and BDTV anchor Giulietta Talevi speak to the two analysts who saw Steinhoff for what it was, more than a decade back.

Andrew Cuffe was the head of research at JP Morgan which compiled a damming report on Steinhoff as far back as 2007, while Prudential’s Craig Butters recounts his sit-down with Christo Wiese in 2009, as he tried to warn the billionaire against taking up with Markus Jooste’s shady empire.