PODCAST: The Steinhoff whistleblowers

When is an ‘accounting irregularity’ actually fraud, and how do you spot the makings of a corporate scam?

22 March 2019 - 10:54
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, (blue tie) in Cape Town on September 5 2018. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, (blue tie) in Cape Town on September 5 2018. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

When is an “accounting irregularity” actually fraud, and how do you spot the makings of a corporate scam?

In this week’s episode of Taking Care of Business, on the release of the long-awaited PwC report into Steinhoff’s shenanigans, FM editor Rob Rose and BDTV anchor Giulietta Talevi speak to the two analysts who saw Steinhoff for what it was, more than a decade back.

Andrew Cuffe was the head of research at JP Morgan which compiled a damming report on Steinhoff as far back as 2007, while Prudential’s Craig Butters recounts his sit-down with Christo Wiese in 2009, as he tried to warn the billionaire against taking up with Markus Jooste’s shady empire.

Steinhoff: Inside R106bn in imaginary deals

Defensive and light on detail, Steinhoff’s summary of PwC’s report on how the books were cooked under Markus Jooste, is too coy for comfort
2 months ago

