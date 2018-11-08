Decoding Patricia de Lille’s next step

She may have resigned as mayor of Cape Town, but Patricia de Lille has not disappeared from public life, and she is likely to continue to be a thorn in the side of the DA.

For the past 18 months the DA has done its utmost in the face of fierce resistance by De Lille to remove her from its tent, but it is likely to find that she is a lot more trouble outside it. She claims to have had the support of "thousands" in her battle with the party, support that could provide her with a foothold should she decide to re-enter the political arena.

Voters are believed to be disillusioned with all the infighting that has rocked the DA and the city council. Allegations of racism within the party, and of its bias towards servicing the affluent areas of the city, have added fuel to this dissatisfaction, which political analysts predict will probably cause a large number of DA supporters to stay away from the polls in next year’s general elections.

De Lille has also made damning allegations about a "white boys’ club" that rules the roost in the DA, allegations that will undoubtedly resurface in any election campaign in which she participates.

Cape Town and the Western Cape have been strongholds for the DA, but the party’s firm political grip will be loosened by mounting opposition to its rule there. It will have to rethink its national strategy of devoting most of its resources and energy to winning the prize of Gauteng in the election.

The Western Cape, previously regarded as a certain win, will require renewed focus. In the 2014 national election the DA won 59.38% of the vote in the province, while the ANC got 32.89%.

De Lille is not saying anything yet about her future plans, except that she will continue to participate in public life either politically or as a member of civil society.

However, there are already reports that she and the eight councillors who resigned from the Cape Town city council last week after her resignation as mayor are considering the establishment of a new political party to contest the elections. Forming a new political party is not something new for De Lille — she launched the Independent Democrats in 2003. It eventually merged with the DA in 2010.

De Lille says she will make an announcement about her future role in about two weeks.