How the froth vanished from AB Inbev

In their fast-paced account (The Beer Monopoly) of the consolidation of the global beer industry that led to the creation of AB InBev, authors Ina Verstl and Ernst Faltermeier describe how critics accused the Brazilian company InBev, which was leading the process, of not being brewers but bankers.

The recent slump in the AB InBev share price, which suffered its sharpest fall in a decade on the day it released its third-quarter figures, suggests some investors may now be worried about its status both as a banker and as a brewer.

The 50% cut in dividend, needed to reduce debt levels, was traumatic, but had been flagged by management weeks earlier, so was not unexpected.

What was unexpected was the sales growth of just 4.5% to $13.3bn — lower than the $13.97bn that analysts had been encouraged to target for the three months to end-September. Also disappointing was the 7.5%, against an expected 11%, increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) as the owner of brands such as Budweiser, Castle, Stella Artois and Corona struggled with higher input costs.

Investors across the globe sold the share, and the price dropped to a 12-month low of $74. This means the AB InBev share is 30% down on the year’s high, touched in January, and is way off the record high of $122, reached in 2015 shortly after the $107bn bid for SABMiller was announced.

Verstl says investors are probably responding to the belief that there’s going to be little, if any, growth in the global beer market for the foreseeable future. "[InBev] is highly dependent on emerging markets, [and] the Fed’s decision to hike US interest rates means we have entered a problematic era for emerging markets," she says.

The stance of the US Federal Reserve has underpinned weak economic conditions and volatile-to-weak currencies in emerging markets, which represent a double whammy for the beer giant.

There was ample evidence of both in the just-released figures. Sales in two of the group’s key emerging markets, SA and Brazil, were particularly disappointing, and were worsened by frail currencies.

In SA, April’s VAT increase and numerous petrol price increases have been cited as reasons behind weak consumer demand.

Management says the low single-digit volume decline was caused primarily by stock shortages due to supply constraints, which are expected to improve as the group heads into its fourth-quarter high season. Castle Lite has been particularly affected by the out-of-stock issue.

AB InBev, which bought SABMiller in 2016, is growing its premium and super-premium portfolio by triple digits in SA, and in August had an estimated 24% of that market.