Win a ticket to an FM Private Lounge with the Gautrain Management Agency

How business operates is changing rapidly. The profit-first approach is not sustainable in the long term as the public demands that the business world grow a conscience.

By identifying challenges that may affect a company's purpose and then finding operational solutions to those challenges along the entire value chain, doing good becomes part and parcel of doing business.

The Gautrain Management Agency's goal is to facilitate economic growth and add value, while improving communities’ livelihood and providing a reliable public transport service.

Join us at the next event in the Financial Mail Private Lounge series to learn more about the agency’s efforts to provide top-class public transport while adding value to the people of Gauteng and SA.

The details

Date: November 6 2018

Time: 5pm–7.30pm

Venue: The Empire, Parktown, Johannesburg

Limited seats are available. To book yours, please email Melissa De Agrela on deagrelam@tisoblackstar.co.za.

Want to stand a chance of winning a ticket?

We're giving away five tickets. Send an email with the subject line “Shared value” to nkanunup@tisoblackstar.co.za before XXX with your name, surname, phone number and job title.