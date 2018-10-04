Competition Commission in hot water once again

The auditor-general’s (AG) finding that R128m of the competition commission’s 2017/2018 expenditure was irregular has put it back under the spotlight.

It also raises the question as to why economic development minister Ebrahim Patel — who declined to institute an inquiry after an FM exposé in July – continues to praise the commission.

The FM reported that all was not well at the commission after being tipped off by a whistleblower about bubbling dissatisfaction among its staff, the legal fraternity and the business community.

Sandton lawyers alleged that the Bryanston firm Ndzabandzaba Attorneys, run by a former commission employee, was being handed a disproportionate amount of cartel work, while at the commission’s Pretoria head office, allegations swirled about nepotism and favouritism in appointments.

There were also mutterings over the commission’s top four executives being chauffeured by bodyguards in a fleet of BMWs.

A spate of court judgments against the commission — for lying to obtain search warrants, failing to abide by its rules and ignoring legal precedent in the high-stakes foreign-exchange case against 23 banks — appeared to confirm that it was becoming increasingly high-handed towards business.

The accusations of favouritism regarding Ndzabandzaba proved well-founded too. It was revealed that the firm had received 27% of the outsourced cartel work over the preceding 18 months, for which it had received R10.5m, or 63% of all the fees paid out, suggesting it was well remunerated.

At the time, the commission dismissed these complaints as opposition politicking, given that DA MP Michael Cardo had asked Patel for an independent inquiry — a request he has so far declined to acknowledge.

However, according to the AG’s report, the irregular expenditure of R128m incurred by the commission during 2017/2018 included R51.3m relating to supply-chain management irregularities. The commission did not follow proper tender and procurement processes for dawn raids or in the use of forensic, legal and economic experts in the prosecution of cases.