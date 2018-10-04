A win for landlords

Nearly two years ago, in November 2016, the high court in Pretoria rejected an application from the SA Property Owners’ Association to amend the Companies Act to give landlords preference over other creditors in business rescue proceedings.

Now, the first substantial amendments to the Companies Act since it was implemented in 2011, released for comment at the end of September, include a proposal that would give landlords the very rights that were strongly rejected by the high court.

In a nutshell, that high court action was geared at ensuring that rental costs — often including rates, water and electricity — incurred when a company is in business rescue are covered ahead of the claims of other creditors.

But if the new Companies Act amendments are accepted, it could up-end the business rescue process, introduced in 2011.

"This opens the door to all the other suppliers who will demand the same sort of preferential rights," says one legislator. For one thing, he argues, the proposed amendment would ensure landlords leapfrog all other creditors when a company hits the skids.

"It raises the issue of moral hazard and encourages landlords to enter into contracts with dubious tenants," he says.

The property industry, which believes business rescue is a "disaster for landlords", is overjoyed.

Marc Wainer, outgoing chair of property company Redefine, says that unlike other suppliers, landlords do not have a choice about continuing to supply a business that has been put into business rescue.

Wainer says that because landlords are forced to pay rates, water and electricity during business rescue, this justifies them having rights over other creditors.

Madelein Burger, a partner at law firm Webber Wentzel, says the amendment is the result of plenty of lobbying.