Ramaphosa’s stimulus plan: just what the economy ordered

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus plan is just what the economy ordered and just what business has been waiting for.

Almost all organised business’s immediate demands were met, including the promise of accelerated infrastructure spending; joint project execution; lower logistics costs; a simplified visa regime that welcomes highly skilled immigrants; and telecoms and mining reform.

These reforms should boost business confidence and stimulate growth and investment if implemented urgently and with vigour.

Not only does the package show the government is finally listening to business, but that it has given up the notion that the state has the capacity to fix the economy on its own. Under former president Jacob Zuma the state regarded business as an irritant; under Ramaphosa the private sector is being embraced as a partner.

To achieve this, R400bn (about half of existing medium-term public infrastructure spending) will be centralised in the presidency in a new SA Infrastructure Fund. The private sector will be invited to enter into partnerships with the government in how this money is spent.

It’s not just more funding the state is looking for but also the expertise to help it address its most glaring deficiency — the lack of capacity to prepare and execute projects.

For Jabu Mabuza, co-convenor of the CEO Initiative, the new infrastructure fund "presents an opportunity to effect tangible change" by allowing the private sector to partner government. He is pleased by the intended reforms to the visa regime, the finalisation of the mining charter and scrapping of the mineral resources bill, the plans to lower data costs by allocating radio spectrum, as well as the review of port, electricity and rail tariffs.

"While many challenges remain, these measures would go a long way towards making our economy more competitive," Mabuza says.