Meet Monica Singer, the ambassador for blockchain company ConsenSys

A small spelling mistake gifted the former CEO of Strate, SA’s central securities depository, her new job as ambassador for New York-based blockchain firm ConsenSys.

Uruguay-born Monica Singer headed Strate for 18 years, introducing electronic settlements to the country’s financial markets. But she left the company when the board — perhaps understandably — wouldn’t listen to her pleas to revamp its business model and shift all processes onto blockchain.

Blockchain refers to the decentralised, public ledger system that records transactions. In Singer’s eyes, the technology "will change everything".

What is frustrating her is that, just as it was when the internet was first launched, most organisations in SA are keeping a safe distance.

After leaving Strate, Singer planned on setting up her own blockchain consultancy, but things took a curious turn when a reporter asked her in an interview which fintech companies she’d most like to work with.

She said "Consensus" — the chain of blockchain conferences and events that had stirred something in her earlier in 2017 — but the journalist wrote "ConsenSys", mistakenly assuming that she was referring to the start-up founded by Joseph Lubin, the Canadian entrepreneur behind the ethereum cryptocurrency.

A week later, Singer, who’s also a former World Bank consultant and director at the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants, was speaking to Lubin himself on a surprise call. Not knowing who he was or the real purpose of the call, she says she "rambled on" for an hour, telling him what she knew about smart contracts and all things blockchain, and cutting him off whenever he tried to interject.

Deeply regretting her blunder when she found out, she asked for a second shot and was shortly after given the task of building ConsenSys’s SA business.

"I feel 20 again," says Singer, who 36 years ago followed her husband-to-be to SA from Uruguay. Save for a stint with the World Bank in Washington, she spent most of the time since then in Johannesburg before ConsenSys took her to Cape Town in late 2017.