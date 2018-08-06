News & Fox

You’re invited to an FM AdForum on SA’s best telecoms ads

Experts to debate merits of brand ads now on air

06 August 2018 - 16:39
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The telecommunications sector's shifting nature makes it probably the most competitive, exciting and impactful industry of all.

From faster internet to cheaper calls, crisper sound, more efficient project management, personalised content and mass publishing power in your pocket, it might be the only space where complex high-tech innovation is created to push the most prized advantage of all – simple user experiences that even a five-year-old can master.

It is certainly a loud and lively industry – and we haven’t even begun talking about its advertising yet. Join our industry experts at the next Financial Mail AdForum in association with Ornico as they aim to identify the best telecommunications ads on air.

Panel members include:

  • Andy Rice, co-host of AdFeature with Andy Rice
  • Peter Khoury, creative director, TBWA
  • Nkgabiseng Motau, art director, Think Creative Hub
  • Mongezi Mtati, marketing manager, Ornico

Brand ads to be debated:

  • Cell C
  • Telkom
  • MTN
  • Samsung Mobile
  • Vodacom
  • Huawei Mobile

Date: August 24 2018

Venue: Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg

Cost: R299 per person excl VAT

Buy three or more tickets and receive a 10% discount.

Click here to book. 

