PROFILE: Heavy burden for new SABC boss Madoda Mxakwe

Between helping the SA Broadcasting Corp (SABC) regain public trust and credibility, and coming up with new ways to improve its dire financial position in an increasingly competitive media sector, new CEO Madoda Mxakwe has his work cut out for him.

The SABC, hoping a new board and executive team will help it regain lost ground, recently announced the appointment of Mxakwe and Yolande van Biljon, who will take over as CFO. Chris Maroleng, named as COO earlier, completes the executive leadership team.

Before Mxakwe’s appointment, the SABC had not had a permanent CEO since the abrupt departure of Frans Matlala in Novem- ber 2015.

The SABC has had 12 CEOs since 2009. These include executives appointed in an acting capacity.

Appointed under a new political administration, and without the shadow cast by former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, there is greater optimism that the new CEO will steer the SABC to stability.

Some questions, however, have been raised about his suitability for the job. The Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union says his appointment will bring stability, but it has concerns about his ability to manage an organisation the size of the SABC. (It has more than 3,800 employees.)