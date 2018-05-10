Rise of the machine companions

Facebook has set its sights on the love lives of its 200m single users with a new dating service — but if the tech and gadget worlds have their way your next companion may not even be human.

Over the past few years there has been an unprecedented rise in robots that act as companions, and this trend has not just been restricted to lonely Japanese businessmen. Thanks to the Dutch you can now buy a robot that gently "breathes" when you cuddle it, to help you fall asleep.

Yes, it does look more like a giant bean pillow — and a stuffed panda toy would probably suffice — but the Somnox is just one of many new additions to a market that has taken it well beyond humanlike sex robots.

The pursuit of robotics is not a new one but for a long time robots in the workplace were segregated to more service rescue roles (and not-so-secret military purposes).

Powerful processors that would normally be placed in a cellphone are now being used to power robots at more affordable prices. This allows for more innovation, particularly for smaller start-ups, at scales that weren’t possible before.

This is the tech behind the likes of Kuri, a companion robot that autonomously roams around your house, reacting to your voice and touch to provide pet-like companionship.

Think of Kuri as a member of your family who also has the ability to play music and take video. You can send Kuri off to the lounge to check on the kids or even check if you’ll need to stop for milk on your daily commute.

Mayfield Robotics, a Bosch-owned start-up that created Kuri, credits the drastic price drop in mapping and navigation sensors to advances in gaming, particularly virtual reality.

But the mark of a true companion is being able to read body language, specifically facial expressions. Like most robots, Kuri can’t speak — yet. It uses a series of sounds to communicate.

One of the biggest advances in companion robotics comes with the robot’s ability to recognise our emotional reactions to it. And the next step is for it to understand us when we talk.

For now, great strides have been taken for robots to understand our frown lines and whacky language.

This is in part thanks to "cognitive computing", found in the likes of IBM’s question-answering supercomputer, Watson.