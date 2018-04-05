PROFILE: Meet the man who is excited about taxes

For 34 years, Mark Kingon has been part of the furniture at the SA Revenue Service (Sars). Now he will take the helm at the tax collector — at least until President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints a new commissioner in the coming weeks.

Seated in a boardroom at the Sars head office in Pretoria, Kingon is jovial. Despite the whirlwind of his appointment, he is eager to ensure Sars has a good story to tell.

Two weeks ago, Ramaphosa announced the suspension of commissioner Tom Moyane, who has been surrounded by controversy. In a scathing letter, he said he had "lost confidence in [Moyane’s] ability to lead Sars".

According to the Sars Act, Kingon can stay in the position for only 90 days but he’s clearly aiming to please, particularly with the task of announcing whether Sars has met its revenue targets. The tax collector’s revenue shortfall was an eyewatering R48bn in the past financial year.

"I really want to be transparent. I don’t want to hide things. Let’s focus on our mandate of revenue collection. Let’s not deal with the peripheral issues that are out there," he says, adding: "All I do is what’s right."

Undoubtedly more experienced in the field than Moyane, Kingon is passionate about tax, and gets a twinkle in his eye as he details how he’s seen the organisation grow in the past decade.

"What an opportunity it’s been. If I were to bring you a tax law from 1997 to today, you would see how the complexity of our law has grown. To be part of that has been wonderful," he says.