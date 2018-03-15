Reserve Bank tests waters with new fintech unit

When Zuma "went missing" in early January, news-trawling high-frequency traders mistook the SpaceX rocket mission (called Zuma) for an Awol SA president. The result: automated currency trades that led to a rand in disarray.

Fortunately, the volatility was short-lived, a cheap laugh was had, and life moved on.

But Reserve Bank deputy governor Francois Groepe says this type of high-frequency trading, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI), is of concern since it has the potential to cause flash crashes and, ultimately, financial instability.

"The big issue is that with high-frequency trading, you have stop losses that kick in and so you can have more pronounced price swings."

This can affect collateral values, and introduces the prospect of liquidity and solvency problems in the market.

But, because of resource constraints and the need to prioritise, high-frequency trading will not be among the first focus areas for the SA Reserve Bank’s new fintech unit.

"Certainly, in the medium to long term we will have to look at things such as high-frequency trading," Groepe says.

The fintech division — which was established in the second half of 2017 to ensure there is a "cohesive view" on fintech — comprises three full-time members.

It is tasked with keeping abreast of innovation and assisting policy makers to draw up appropriate frameworks. Moody’s last month said the move to establish the division was credit positive for the banking sector.

The Bank’s fintech head Arif Ismail and his team’s focus will include reviewing the Bank’s stance on privately issued cryptocurrencies, and putting to bed Project Khokha — which involves experiments with distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Khokha is a collaboration between the Bank, six local banks and two foreign institutions. If successful, it could result in a complete overhaul of the way payments are processed.

This month, the parties will test how DLT — the backbone of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin — can be used for interbank clearing and settlements.

They will process high-value payments using Quorum — the DLT platform linked to the popular ethereum cryptocurrency and American bank JPMorgan. Quorum was used in a similar experiment by the monetary authority of Singapore, in Project Ubin.