Listeriosis: making a scapegoat of Tiger Brands

In the hunt for a scapegoat in the listeriosis scare, has government been too hasty by picking on Tiger Brands?

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi was, at least until earlier this week, of the view that a certain number of deaths per year from listeria poisoning was perfectly normal.

That view is quite a contrast to the Chinese authorities’ approach to the 2008 infant milk formula scandal — which led to the bankruptcies of at least two firms and death sentences for two executives. But, back to Tiger Brands.

While CEO Lawrence MacDougall is adamant that there’s no direct link — at this stage — between its Enterprise meat plant in Polokwane and the deaths of over 180 people from listeriosis, the health department says it has found its source.

"I don’t understand what he means by direct link," Motsoaledi told Business Day TV on Monday.

"We were diagnosing the whole country and we think we have done our work clinically. Perhaps the issue of linking directly to particular patients is a legal matter and I’m sure he was speaking legalistically. But on our side we have formed that link between the outbreak and the Enterprise food facility in Polokwane."

But, says Tiger’s head of communication Nevashnee Naicker, the company has always had testing for listeria, as part of standard safety protocols, and did not detect the bacteria in its meat products "under normal testing protocol".

Then, on February 2, Tiger was visited by a delegation of about 40 health officials, including members of the World Health Organisation, for what Juno Thomas, the head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) called a "swabathon" of the company’s Polokwane Enterprise plant.

Naicker says: "They came to us because there were children who became ill and it was linked to three products" — one of them a Tiger Brands product.