Is facial recognition technology the end of the security guard?

When a three-year-old was recently kidnapped in Shenzhen, China, it took a matter of hours for the offender to be tracked down and the child to be reunited with his parents. Unknown to the kidnapper, her journey to a town more than 1,000km away was being automatically tracked by "intelligent" cameras.

"Through a facial-recognition video system the police could quickly identify the three-year-old and the kidnapper," Huawei Enterprise global public safety expert Peter Goulding says.

"The kidnapper was identified in another part of the city, and we then saw a video of her in a building collecting a bag.

"We picked up another video of her going to a railway station, where she checked through with her ID," Goulding says.

By the time the kidnapper arrived in a town about 2½ hours’ flying distance away, police were waiting to arrest her.

"It was all done by city-wide closed-circuit TV (CCTV) using facial recognition. It’s about prevention and also about prosecuting and finding offenders and victims," Goulding says.

Facial recognition technology is ubiquitous in China, which monitors its citizens closely.

Now, in SA, a growing number of companies are turning to facial recognition technology to secure their premises and stamp out crime, says Colleen Glaeser, MD for Southern Africa and the SADC region at AxxonSoft.

Moscow-headquartered AxxonSoft sells its facial recognition software to shopping malls and housing estates, and to airport, mining, banking and transport operators.

Glaeser says it’s a modern substitute for private security guards, who account for large chunks of companies’ costs but are often an impotent solution.

"The private sector is spending huge amounts of money on the employment of guards and on security. Companies could use that money to create other jobs — rather than spending R200,000/month on security, they could employ more staff."