Investec: The new okes in Koseff’s chair

Stephen Koseff has, at 66, called time on his nearly 40-year tenure as CEO of Investec. He says he and long-time MD Bernard Kantor, who turns 69 this year, would rather step back while they still have energy and drive.

"I’m going from the front of the bus to the back of the bus. When they don’t drive fast enough I will push them," Koseff, who comes from Benoni, tells the Financial Mail. "I’ve still got a lot to do at Investec, I just won’t be the CEO."

Indeed, Koseff’s larger-than-life personality will not let him stray far from the bank he has been instrumental in building from just eight employees in 1980 to more than 8,000 today — with assets of nearly R2.7trillion.

"We’re going nowhere," he says, referring to himself and Kantor.

Joint CEO designates Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit — group chairman and head of Investec Asset Management respectively — will need to stand their ground.

Koseff says they will do this easily enough. "People can question and challenge me. I have no problem with a day-one starter saying, ‘Stephen, I think you spoke shit.’ [At Investec] anyone can talk to anyone about anything."

His characteristically forthright manner will be missed. Though he and Kantor will step down in October, becoming nonexecutive directors from April next year, their involvement will undoubtedly extend beyond board meetings.

As early funders of some of SA’s most successful entrepreneurs, including Bidvest’s Brian Joffe and Jonathan Beare, an early backer of Aspen, Investec’s founding fathers will continue to attend to the bank’s private clients and cast a watchful eye over management.

"I don’t think the culture will change dramatically with the new leadership," says Koseff. Titi and Du Toit, both 55, will, at a minimum, be tasked with maintaining Investec’s entrepreneurial spirit.

"You can’t take anything away from what [Koseff and Kantor] have built up," says Sasfin Securities’ deputy chairman, David Shapiro.

"Koseff is a very good banker. He is exceptionally smart, but can take himself down to the lowest level and talk to everyone. That personality will be missed."

There have, of course, been some spectacular failures on Koseff’s watch. Kensington, the UK’s largest subprime mortgage lender, which Investec bought in May 2007 for £283m, was, by Koseff’s own admission, "a falling knife".