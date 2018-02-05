GIMME: Blown away by the Dyson V8 Absolute

It has zero megapixels and absolutely no camera lenses. There’s no touch screen, and it does not connect to Wi-Fi. All of which makes this week’s Gimme a bit of an outlier in this aspirational gadgets section. After all, who really wants to do vacuum cleaning? But the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner answers a question few have thought to ask: what happens if you engineer a household appliance as you would a luxury car?

British brand Dyson’s claim to fame is that it has an industrial engineer for a founder (James Dyson) which gives it a fresh perspective on the products it makes. The story goes that Dyson took apart his own ineffective vacuum, decided the bag was the cause of diminishing suction power, and came up with a bagless version inspired by the cyclonic tower design used in factories.

That narrative (emphasising engineering, invention and innovation) has been a powerful marketing story for the firm, which is now a global manufacturer of high-end small household products.

The V8 is its latest cordless vacuum cleaner and is oddly attractive, though it looks a bit like a weapon from a sci-fi movie (made of shiny plastic in grey, purple and red). The red trigger-style on-switch fits right into that feel, though it can be pulled accidentally. The powerful suction that Dyson promises (and definitely delivers) is generated by a motor that achieves 110,000 revolutions per minute, and incorporates, the company tells us, 18 months’ worth of engineering, testing and improvements on the previous model, the V6.