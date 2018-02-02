Corruption buster Phakamani Hadebe’s next big challenge
Two days before Phakamani Hadebe (50) took over as interim CEO of Eskom, a disgraced former chief executive of the Land Bank and four others were convicted of fraud and corruption — charges that Hadebe laid against them nearly 10 years ago, after coming to the rescue of the lender in July 2008.
Now he has been called to rescue an institution about 500 times bigger, on which the fortunes of the entire economy lie.
Much as is the case with Eskom now, Hadebe was parachuted in by treasury to save the Land Bank from huge corruption that pushed it into bankruptcy and cost the taxpayer R3.5bn to put it back on the road to sustainability. Within the first month of his arrival at the Land Bank, Hadebe fired almost all the top officials in the executive committee. He has done the same in his first week in charge at Eskom.
On January 18, the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria convicted Philemon Mohlahlane, the former Land Bank CEO, who had presided over extensive looting, together with former Gauteng MEC for housing Daniel Mofokeng, former ANC MP Reuben Mohlaloga and lawyers Dinga Rammy Nkhwashu and Dingamanzi ka Dinga.
"That’s how long it takes to prove a case of corruption in the courts," says Hadebe. "Not many people would remember what happened at the Land Bank all those years back."
Eskom has to go through a similar process to cleanse itself, not only of the corrupt elements within its ranks, but to recover the monies stolen and to hold those responsible to account.
"We will start with lifestyle audits for the senior managers remaining. But we have to take legal steps against those accused of corruption," says Hadebe, a week into his job.
At the Land Bank, he had to hire private forensic investigators and pour in resources to put together a solid case and nail the guilty parties.
"I did not think the police would have the capacity to do the kind of forensic investigations that were required to find people guilty of their crimes," he says.
When he left in December 2013, to head the corporate and investment banking division of Barclays Africa, the cases were slowly making their way through the courts. "But I remained available to assist in the case."
As the messy details are set to emerge from Eskom, it’s worth remembering what happened at the Land Bank. Not only was it driven to bankruptcy, but it strayed from its core function of financing agricultural activity, instead funding prestige and residential projects such as golf courses, as well as luxury vehicles and other items for questionable but prominent clients.
The company could not meet its liabilities and had stopped lending to farmers, who desperately needed its support.
In Hadebe’s first financial year at the helm (2009), the Land Bank reported R145m in profit, from a loss of R180m in 2008. In 2010, profit more than doubled to R354m, prompting finance minister Pravin Gordhan to declare the bank had been saved and put on a sustainable path.
Hadebe is from Estcourt in the KwaZulu Natal midlands and went to Adams College. He first taught economics at his alma mater, the University of KwaZulu Natal, before joining the asset and liability management division at treasury for 13 years. He is a father of two.
The scale of the rescue operation Hadebe has to undertake at Eskom is enormous and there is a lot at stake. His simple demeanour and warm smile conceal a determined and steely resolve to root out the cancer of corruption that has been eating away at the utility for the better part of a decade.
