FRAUD: Playing your cards right

You probably already know that the weakest link on your credit or debit card is the black magnetic stripe on its underside. When swiped through a skimmer, the device can capture and store all the details stored in the stripe.

What you may not know is that most cards also make it possible to use the more secure chip-and-pin technology.

So why do we still need magnetic stripes?

Fraudsters are doing brisk business with counterfeit cards, having clocked transactions worth more than US$22.8bn on them in 2016.

The Nilson Report, which publishes card loss data gathered internationally, is projecting losses of up to $33bn in card fraud by 2021. It says a number of countries simply have not met deadlines to adopt the chip-and-pin standard — also known as the Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) standard. Most other countries still have back doors such as the

magnetic stripe, to accommodate travellers.

"Such a dual system is also necessary to ensure operability of cards during the course of the rollout of the standard," says Kalyani Pillay, CEO of the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).

Banks such as FNB, Absa, Standard Bank and Nedbank have issued chip-and-pin-compliant cards, but the magnetic stripe — containing unencrypted customer data — is vulnerable to cloning and has cost the industry an average of R320m in losses over the past seven years, according to data provided by Sabric.

"The risk of card data being compromised through skimming of the magnetic stripe is unfortunately still there, but without the PIN, this data has limited value," Pillay says. "Sabric encourages card holders to conceal their PIN when using their cards in order to mitigate the risk of falling victim to card fraud."

FNB says 99% of all cards are chip enabled, but it continues to issue cards with both a chip and a magnetic stripe because some local merchants have not completely migrated to accepting chipped cards. "There are also several countries that are not fully EMV-compliant and are predominantly magnetic-stripe environments," says FNB spokesman Virginia Magapatona.

These include the US, India, Japan and China.