PROFILE: FNB’s Mamello Matikinca

Mamello Matikinca’s story is one of a remarkable rise to the top. Barely seven years after starting her career, the frequently cited analyst in November began her latest gig as chief economist of FNB, one of SA’s largest banks.

When she was a child, Matikinca would watch analysts discussing the economy on television, but being an economist was not on her list of things she wanted to be when she grew up.

"I have always been interested in developmental issues, particularly around the continent," she says. "In school we didn’t learn about the economic challenges facing our country and the continent. I would see [these] on TV but I didn’t fully understand [them]. I think I developed a true appreciation for economics while I was studying at the University of Johannesburg."

Matikinca has had what she calls "quite a ride" in the world of economics since completing her honours degree in econometrics — the application of statistical methods to economic data.

Unlike most economists, she does not hold a grim view of SA’s prospects.

"I think the SA economy has great potential, but unlocking that potential has been difficult," she says. "This has been partly because of policy uncertainty, governance failures at important institutions and state-owned enterprises, and political infighting.

"Further, SA faces a number of structural issues, which, if not addressed with urgency, could lead to weaker growth, further deteriorating global competitiveness, high unemployment and inequality."

Matikinca says there are a number of policies that attempt to tackle these challenges, but "policy implementation is SA’s Achilles heel".