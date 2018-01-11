FCB keeps mammoth Toyota account

FCB Africa has retained the R245m Toyota account.

As many as six agencies pitched for the business in the last quarter of 2017.

The account is recognised as one of the most desirable on any agency client roster.

FCB has been Toyota’s agency for almost 60 years. Says FCB group CEO Brett Morris: "This is one of our most important and enduring relationships."

FCB has a dedicated team of 30 people working on the account.

At the time of the pitch, Toyota’s vice-president for marketing, Glenn Crompton, said the auto advertising industry had to work harder, given how difficult it was for most South Africans to afford cars.