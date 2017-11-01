Win a seat at the next Financial Mail Private Lounge

Financial advisers are at the centre of a fast-evolving industry. The modern financial adviser must wear many hats, including those of asset manager, financial planner, marketer and even psychologist to manage client expectations.

Many clients have unrealistic expectations when it comes to investment returns and time frames, and tend to make decisions based on emotion. This is an area where advisers are increasingly required to understand investor psychology. Managing clients' portfolios is challenging enough; managing their expectations and helping them maintain a long-term perspective can be even harder. Being able to relate to their clients on an emotional level has become paramount.

At the next Financial Mail Private Lounge, brought to you by Old Mutual, industry experts will share their knowledge and insights to help professional financial advisers understand the psychology of investors and managing client expectations in a low-returns environment.

Key themes to be addressed:

the likely trends and drivers of investment going into 2018;

understanding the psychology of investors;

managing client expectations in an environment of low returns;

the professionalisation of the financial planning industry;

professional networking and nurturing business relationships; and

keeping abreast of the ocean of industry information.

Our panel of experts includes:

Dave Mohr – chief investment strategist, Old Mutual Wealth

Trevino Ramsamy - head of client solutions, Stanlib

Nesan Nair – senior portfolio manager, Sasfin Securities

Date: November 21 2017

Venue: The Empire, Parktown, Johannesburg