Win a seat at the next Financial Mail Private Lounge
Next event, brought to you by Old Mutual, will focus on the role of the modern financial adviser
Financial advisers are at the centre of a fast-evolving industry. The modern financial adviser must wear many hats, including those of asset manager, financial planner, marketer and even psychologist to manage client expectations.
Many clients have unrealistic expectations when it comes to investment returns and time frames, and tend to make decisions based on emotion. This is an area where advisers are increasingly required to understand investor psychology. Managing clients' portfolios is challenging enough; managing their expectations and helping them maintain a long-term perspective can be even harder. Being able to relate to their clients on an emotional level has become paramount.
At the next Financial Mail Private Lounge, brought to you by Old Mutual, industry experts will share their knowledge and insights to help professional financial advisers understand the psychology of investors and managing client expectations in a low-returns environment.
Key themes to be addressed:
- the likely trends and drivers of investment going into 2018;
- understanding the psychology of investors;
- managing client expectations in an environment of low returns;
- the professionalisation of the financial planning industry;
- professional networking and nurturing business relationships; and
- keeping abreast of the ocean of industry information.
Our panel of experts includes:
- Dave Mohr – chief investment strategist, Old Mutual Wealth
- Trevino Ramsamy - head of client solutions, Stanlib
- Nesan Nair – senior portfolio manager, Sasfin Securities
Date: November 21 2017
Venue: The Empire, Parktown, Johannesburg
How to win a seat
Five lucky readers can each win a seat at the Financial Mail Private Lounge, brought to you by Old Mutual Wealth.
It’s easy: to enter the draw, email Melissa De Agrela on deagrelam@tisoblackstar.co.za with your name, surname and company before 5pm on Tuesday November 7 2017.
* Winners will be responsible for their own travel and accommodation arrangements, if necessary.
