Stephen Cranston Associate editor
News & Fox

igh standards, hard work and expertise

PROFILE: Basani Maluleke: first black woman to head SA bank

CEO designate of African Bank has enviable experience, and a plan to drag the institution to profitability

26 October 2017 - 10:36
Basani Maluleke. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Basani Maluleke. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

At the age of just 40, Basani Maluleke has trained as an accountant, worked as a lawyer and tried her hand at investment banking, private banking and private equity. Somewhere along the line she found time to study for an MBA at the Kellogg School in Chicago and for the first part of the chartered financial analysts qualification.

In March next year she starts the next chapter in her life, when she takes over from Brian Riley as CEO of African Bank. Maluleke says her family acquired a work ethic from her father, Judge George Maluleke, who died in August. As children they were often expected to work as cashiers and pack bags. "He was the centre of our lives and brought strength and joy."

As a student, Maluleke’s vac work included time spent working on an audit for BMW. "I knew that if I didn’t enjoy auditing such an interesting company in such a fun sector, I would never enjoy auditing."

She didn’t enjoy her spell at lawyers Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs much more, but the combined experience made her well suited to corporate finance, which involves large dollops of law and accounting.

Maluleke believes her strength is to thrive in complex environments.

She was with the FirstRand Group for 12 years, later working as head of FNB Private Clients. She had a short spell in private equity as co-founder of African Century Ventures.

Of banking, she says: "We need to develop affordable, appropriate products. African Bank was a lending business, but we are now rolling out our transactional bank."

First black woman set to be bank CEO

Basani Maluleke has been earmarked to succeed African Bank CEO Brian Riley
Companies
7 days ago

She says the bank needs to diversify its funding. It has the most expensive funding base in the banking sector, put in place when the "good" African Bank was coming out of curatorship. Some of this finance was as much as 400 basis points more expensive than typical bank finance. This makes it hard for African Bank to offer a competitive product in vehicle finance or home loans, or even business banking.

But its suite of deposit products gives better yields than its peers. Maluleke hopes this will attract a new, more affluent customer to the bank.

Maluleke describes herself as a collaborative manager, though she admits she has been hands-on during the bank’s recovery process. She is at present head of operations, which includes the unlikely trio of sales, marketing and collections.

Maluleke says there is pressure on her as the first black woman chosen to head an SA bank, but she believes it gives hope to other women and shows that there is transformation, however slow.

She says she admires Capitec for its focus and singlemindedness, but still considers FirstRand to be the most impressive bank, with high levels of innovation.

Bankers are not popular, maybe even less popular than the legal or accounting professions, where Maluleke could have ended up. She accepts that transactional margins are high, and this will help determine where African Bank sets its fees. But she says that African Bank will come to profit surprisingly quickly.

cranstons@fm.co.za

Also in FM:

What will be inside Adrian Gore's new bank

Discovery Bank is set to compete head-on with SA’s big four banks by using its expertise in ‘behavioural economics’, based on its ...
Features
6 hours ago

Why FirstRand is buying a UK bank

The Aldermore deal is about more than SA’s slow growth — it’s about SA’s largest bank outgrowing the country
Money & Investing
7 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: To coin a phrase: it’s a bitfad

I am not sure bitcoin is contributing that much to civilisation in the long run: but it is a fad rather than a fraud
Opinion
7 days ago

What is blockchain and why the hype?

Just like the Internet itself, the technology has the potential to become ubiquitous
Features
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Another major auditing firm drawn into ...
News & Fox
2.
WHO ya gonna believe about the Mugabe goodwill ...
News & Fox / Trending
3.
PROFILE: Basani Maluleke: first black woman to ...
News & Fox
4.
What you need to know about SA’s biggest data ...
News & Fox / Digital

Related Articles

Brian Riley will quit as CEO of African Bank by March, and Basani Maluleke ...
Companies / Financial Services

Tempers flare as African Bank bad loan book query blocked
Money

HILARY JOFFE: Three nifty new names can only be good for banking sector
Opinion / Columnists

ROB ROSE: Deloitte may find itself first up against the wall for shoddy work
Opinion / Editor's Note

African Bank reserve in place
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.