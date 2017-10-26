PROFILE: Basani Maluleke: first black woman to head SA bank

She says the bank needs to diversify its funding. It has the most expensive funding base in the banking sector, put in place when the "good" African Bank was coming out of curatorship. Some of this finance was as much as 400 basis points more expensive than typical bank finance. This makes it hard for African Bank to offer a competitive product in vehicle finance or home loans, or even business banking.

But its suite of deposit products gives better yields than its peers. Maluleke hopes this will attract a new, more affluent customer to the bank.

Maluleke describes herself as a collaborative manager, though she admits she has been hands-on during the bank’s recovery process. She is at present head of operations, which includes the unlikely trio of sales, marketing and collections.

Maluleke says there is pressure on her as the first black woman chosen to head an SA bank, but she believes it gives hope to other women and shows that there is transformation, however slow.

She says she admires Capitec for its focus and singlemindedness, but still considers FirstRand to be the most impressive bank, with high levels of innovation.

Bankers are not popular, maybe even less popular than the legal or accounting professions, where Maluleke could have ended up. She accepts that transactional margins are high, and this will help determine where African Bank sets its fees. But she says that African Bank will come to profit surprisingly quickly.

