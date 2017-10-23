Join Pravin Gordhan and Peter Bruce to talk about political risk

In an uncertain economic and political climate, how do we identify investment opportunities?

Join us in conversation with Financial Mail editor-in-chief Peter Bruce and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan as they debate potential scenarios for South Africa's future.

They will also discuss practical insights on how to navigate the risks and look for long-term investment opportunities.

Date: Tuesday, November 14 2017

Time: 5.30pm for 6pm

Place: Parktown, Johannesburg

Want to attend?