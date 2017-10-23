Join Pravin Gordhan and Peter Bruce to talk about political risk
The Financial Mail hosts the next Nedgroup Investments Private Lounge – and you're invited
23 October 2017 - 07:43
In an uncertain economic and political climate, how do we identify investment opportunities?
Join us in conversation with Financial Mail editor-in-chief Peter Bruce and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan as they debate potential scenarios for South Africa's future.
They will also discuss practical insights on how to navigate the risks and look for long-term investment opportunities.
Date: Tuesday, November 14 2017
Time: 5.30pm for 6pm
Place: Parktown, Johannesburg
Want to attend?
There are limited seats at this unmissable event available to our readers.
Simply email your name, surname, job title and phone number to Lucy Johnson at johnsonl@tisoblackstar.co.za before 5pm on Friday, November 10 2017.
