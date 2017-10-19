Keeping a closer eye on MPs

It decided to limit the attendance information listed to the three biggest parties (ANC, DA and EFF). MPs also take umbrage with being marked as absent when they were absent "with apologies" — but the tool only allows for present or absent designations.

Despite the wealth of comparative attendance information, this rankings tool page is actually less popular than the MP/minister profile page listings on their site, suggesting that the site users care more about reaching specific representatives than benchmarking their attendance against others.

"Analytics of our site shows people would rather look directly at MP/ministerial profiles — [accounting for] 48% of unique visitors — where the individual attendance is displayed rather than the attendance visualisation tool."

These profile pages typically include full names, photos, positions held, as well as a breakdown of the attendance records over the years. The profiles also include direct contact details, such as e-mail and even mobile numbers, social media profile links, and their register of interests as declared.

This is one of a handful of sites and tools focused on transforming publicly available data into a more usable format, to promote accountability. Similar projects include the municipal money tool from treasury (municipalmoney.gov.za) and Media Monitoring Africa’s Wazimap tool (wazimap.co.za) which collates census and electoral information on district and municipal boundaries.