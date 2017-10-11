FROM THE WSJ: McDonald's has a McSpicy problem: an Indian partner has gone rogue

McDonald’s needs to find a way to reintegrate or close the rebel outlets. At risk is a market many consider one of the last great untapped opportunities. India currently accounts for a tiny slice of McDonald’s nearly $25bn in revenues—there are only 427 McDonald’s in the entire country—and yet fast-food companies are hoping to find growth there.

Bakshi opened McDonald’s first outlet in India in 1996 as the company’s first beefless restaurant. In the Hindu-majority nation, eating beef is frowned upon and many people are vegetarian, so McDonald’s built a menu around chicken and vegetarian patties. The top-selling McAloo Tikki burger has a spicy potato and pea patty. The McSpicy Paneer uses tandoori mayonnaise slathered on a crispy slab of paneer, a fresh cheese.

Bakshi’s northern franchise grew to nearly 170 restaurants, while its southern and western counterpart, Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Westlife Development Ltd, has 258 outlets.

In a recent interview, Bakshi pointed to his many diplomas from McDonald’s Hamburger University and the list of McDonald’s values on the walls of a meeting room. He was a proud member of the fast food giant’s family until around 2008, when it first wanted to buy him out, he says.

He contends McDonald’s has been increasingly tough in an effort to force him out and take what he has built without paying much for it. McDonald’s, in written statements to The Wall Street Journal, has said it has been cutting ties to Bakshi because of breaches in his agreements with the chain.

While Bakshi denies most of McDonald’s accusations, he admits Connaught Plaza has missed royalty payments. He says the company was only occasionally in violation of its contract—and that it had McDonald’s tacit approval. A McDonald’s spokesman in Hong Kong, Barry Sum, said McDonald’s India didn’t allow Connaught Plaza to avoid fulfilling “essential obligations”.

McDonald’s wouldn’t discuss details of the feud, citing continuing court cases. Sum said McDonald’s is looking for a new partner for the region.

Bakshi says he has asked India’s courts to stay McDonald’s cancellation of the company’s franchise agreement, and that he has property he can sell to finance the legal battle.



Nevertheless, he is willing to leave, he says, if he is paid a fair price for his half of the joint venture, which he contends could be worth more than $100m. McDonald’s has offered him as much as $7m, he says, which he considers an insult. McDonald’s declined to comment on any offers.

Bakshi says since the termination of the franchise agreement, some banks have called in loans to Connaught Plaza of more than $20m.

Dedicated customers are acting as if the end is near. Delhi University physics student Mayank Pant traveled 30 minutes from campus with two friends to the McDonald’s in Connaught Place. He said the outlet next to the campus, now closed, was a popular hangout for students.

The trio couldn’t get seats, so they were waiting outside for a table. “We have a kind of nostalgia for McDonald’s,” he said. “We are saying goodbye.”

—Julie Jargon in Los Angeles and Vibhuti Agarwal in New Delhi contributed to this article.



Appeared in the October 10, 2017, print edition as 'McDonald’s McSpicy Problem: An Indian Partner Gone Rogue.'

