Ramaphosa sex scandal: The little story that couldn’t

Inside, the paper carried an editorial comment by Mosebenzi Zwane, the Gupta-crazy mining minister, with a picture byline. Its main Sunday read was an article about how state capture is "hokum". The previous week it had published an opinion piece that argued Ramaphosa ought to be tried for "mass murder" over the Marikana shootings.

Despite Ramaphosa’s best efforts to stay in the headlines — a court interdict, an interview with the Sunday Times, a long public statement and a speech on the matter — readers had lost interest by Monday morning.

That was the day on which Bell Pottinger was thrown out of the UK public relations establishment for its covert pro-Gupta campaign.

South Africans, it seems, are not particularly interested in the private lives of their leaders. They proved this when they elected President Jacob Zuma after he had sex with ... let’s just say a bunch of folk.

The best comment on the matter was made by The Times columnist Tom Eaton, who said: "I must admit that I am terribly disappointed in Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Just one affair? What kind of presidential contender only has one affair?

"In France you can’t even become deputy mayor unless you list at least three dangerous liaisons on your CV."

