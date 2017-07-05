News & Fox

In Financial Mail this week: The Cell C edition

05 July 2017 - 12:03

Can Blue Label save Cell C? | Eskom: Koko on chopping block | When will Kganyago slash rates? | Jobs bloodbath for gold miners | Popeyes chicken to roost in SA

Get a copy of Financial Mail this week to read our cover stories, exclusive content and columnists.

This week we ask if Blue Label can save Cell C, when Kganyago will slash rates and we look at the jobs bloodbath in the gold sector.

We also have an exclusive story on the damning report on Eskom's Koko. And Zeenat Moorad's Shop Talk column goes into why Popeyes' entry into SA is a big threat to the local fried chicken segment.

Don't miss our other brilliant columnists: Rob Rose, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Ann Crotty; Marc Hasenfuss; Toby Shapshak and Justice Malala.

Buy a copy of the magazine in stories on Thursday or subscribe to our premium content on our website for less than R4 a day.

First-time subscribers get the first month for only R10. Take a look at our subscription options to find one that suits you.

Popular on FM this week

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the damning report on Eskom's Koko

Beating about the Koko bush
News & Fox
1 hour ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: Get ready for a chicken fight as Popeyes roosts in SA

Why Popeyes' entry into SA is a big threat to local fried chicken segment
Opinion
2 hours ago

ALLAN GREENBLO: Here's how the Companies Act can bring SOE directors to book

Nail one set of directors for personal liability to see how quickly other directors of mismanaged state-owned enterprises will fall into line
News & Fox
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: SA needs taxes, not airlines

The idea of a national carrier just doesn’t fly anymore
Opinion
2 days ago

JAMIE CARR: Please, just enjoy the Naspers ride

The investment community can sometimes display a marked lack of manner
Opinion
5 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Anywhere else in the world someone would be in jail

Here, the Guptas get to be the president’s best friends
Opinion
5 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Twitter turns on Bell Pottinger

The PR firm has been forced into making its Twitter account private by furious South Africans
Opinion
5 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: The ABCs of smart beta investment strategies

There is much research to show that using a factor, for example favouring small caps over large caps, adds value to portfolios
Opinion
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
In Financial Mail this week: The Cell C edition
News & Fox
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the damning report on Eskom's ...
News & Fox
3.
ALLAN GREENBLO: Here's how the Companies Act can ...
News & Fox
4.
'Formula One' boat to transform yacht racing
News & Fox / Digital

Related Articles

Light dims for department store icons
Features

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Zuma, the king of banality
Features

Mosebenzi Zwane: The man destroying SA mining
Features

SA’s best (and worst) corporate reputations
Features

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How SA politics kills ideas and shuns intellectuals
Features

The price of life
Features

From industry darling to villain? FM goes inside Aspen's competition battle
Features / Cover Story

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.