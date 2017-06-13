Ben Ngubane quits amid Eskom turmoil

Brown said she appointed director Zethembe Khoza as interim chairman "until I am able to take new board appointments to the cabinet for approval."

While Ngubane had defended Molefe and praised the company’s management for ending power shortages that had stifled the economy, Pravin Gordhan, who Zuma fired as finance minister in March, accused its directors of abusing state property and resources for their own gain and suggested a forensic audit into decision-making at the utility.

‘Intractable Mess’

Ngubane told lawmakers last month that Molefe’s reappointment by the board as CEO was in the company’s best interests and the board would welcome an inquiry into its conduct. Eskom’s previous acting CEO Matshela Koko went on leave last month pending an investigation of Eskom contracts awarded to a company linked to his stepdaughter.