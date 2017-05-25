PROFILE: Uber’s Alon Lits

Though Alon Lits runs the industry-changing technology company Uber in sub-Saharan Africa, he is far from being the clichéd techie who spent years grappling with code before his big breakthrough came.

Lits (32) was an investment banker before he took the helm of Uber just as it started in this country in August 2013. As a trained actuary, he understands the value of using data to make business decisions.

When Uber started in Johannesburg, Lits’s team worked from a guesthouse in Sandton, where "driver partners", as the company calls them, would come in for information sessions and meet potential partners. Now they work from offices in Parktown North.

Despite qualifying as an actuary, Lits never worked as one. Instead, he was employed for 5½ years at Investec at its leveraged finance arm. "But given that I had a technical rather than a business background, I went on to study an MBA at Insead," he tells the Financial Mail. "Ideally I wanted to do something entrepreneurial.

"I had a few ideas but none were really great."

He looked to get involved in a nascent technology firm when he got back to SA.

"I was working with a private equity company when I was approached by a recruiter about an opportunity with Uber. I didn’t know much about the business at the time, but did a bit of research and saw it as a really exciting opportunity," he says. It ticked all the boxes he required.

When Uber launched in SA, Johannesburg was its 34th city of operation. Today, four years later, Uber functions in 450 cities.

Lits points out that before Uber launched in SA, people without their own cars would have to get a friend or family member to transport them. "We believe that now, wherever you are, you can get access to an affordable and reliable ride in five minutes."

Uber provided a shortcut to a transport infrastructure in SA "which would have cost billions of rand to build", he says. More than 500,000 South Africans have tried it. "That would be equal to over 161 trips to the moon and back, so we’re seeing exponential growth."

Globally, the growth has been remarkable. As of December 2015, more than 1bn trips had been booked on Uber.

But it wasn’t such an easy sell to South Africans, given the culture of car ownership and resistance to climbing into a vehicle with a stranger.

"Initially we had to break down this cultural bias — getting people comfortable with the fact that they could use their smartphone and get a ride with a stranger. That trust took a bit of time to build," says Lits.

But once people tried it, they’d do it again and again.

Locally, Uber has also provided employment for 4,000 driver partners. One big barrier on this front was access to capital for drivers who were keen to buy cars. So Uber formed a partnership with WesBank, which has financed cars for over 600 drivers so far.

So what are Lits’s plans?

He says Uber wants to expand its existing markets of Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

"What we say is that globally we want to be in every city around the world with a population of 200,000 people or more," he says.