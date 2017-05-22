ALLAN GREENBLO: Molefe's intended pension payout drama gets worse
Use of the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund (EPPF) for the intended Molefe payout should never have been contemplated, let alone pursued. The fund isn’t a laundry
Were the Eskom transaction with the Gupta-related Optimum Coal not sufficiently bizarre, a theatre of the absurd is compounded by the series of subsequent events in rapid succession: the departure from Eskom of CE Brian Molefe; the award by the Eskom board to him of a R30m bonsella; the disguise of the bonsella as a “pension” through the EPPF; then by its reversal when Molefe returned to Eskom.
Add to these the contradictory statements from public enterprises minister Lynne Brown to explain the chain. She and the Eskom board have been unable to produce consistent spin. Then, to top it all, the EPPF became obliged to speak out on its use or abuse as the conduit for Molefe’s R30m.
Until Molefe hit the fan, the EPPF had a record unblemished by public-interest controversies. That now changes. Each time EPPF CE and principal officer Sibusiso Luthuli attempts to explain the purported “pension” arrangement for Molefe, — the now you see him, now you don’t, now you see him again Eskom CE — more smoke rises from the fire.
SA’s second-largest retirement fund after the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), the EPPF had R1.3 trillion in assets under management for about 85,000 members and pensioners at end-June last year. Its governance is by a 14-person board where seven trustees are appointed by employer Eskom and the other seven are elected by EPPF pensioners and non-unionised and unionised in-service members.
Unlike the GEPF, the EPPF falls under the Pension Funds Act and is therefore subject to supervision by the Financial Services Board (FSB). Because the payout to Molefe falls away with his reappointment to Eskom, the FSB can be relieved that its intervention is unnecessary.
In his most recent missive, Luthuli is at pains to point out that the EPPF does not involve itself in the exit negotiations between employer and employee, or in arrangements of the employer’s business. The granting of early-retirement benefits, without penalties, can only be initiated at the request of the employer. This is usually preceded by an agreement, which the EPPF isn’t party to, between the employer and the affected employee.
Luthuli adds: “In this instance, the employer [Eskom] agreed to exit the employee [Molefe] in terms of [EPPF] rules 28 and 21(4) and notified the EPPF accordingly. On this basis EPPF actuarially calculated the exit cost, which amounted to R30.1m and which the employer paid to EPPF to ensure that the fund is financially neutral. The R30.1m was not paid directly to the member.”
Okay, so check out the relevant rules. Rule 28 deals only with retrenchment. But Molefe was not retrenched.
Rule 21(4) deals with the employer making a special payment to the fund for addition to the member’s pensionable service. But this rule also provides that it’s for the EPPF board, after consultation with its actuary, to determine “such period of past service”. Thus, in making its determination, the EPPF board must have been unfazed by Molefe’s past service of only 21 months.
Further, it’s for the employer to explain how it computed the R30.1m that Eskom paid to the fund for Molefe. The EPPF “clarification” passes the ball right back to Brown, for her to disclose whether the Eskom board decided with or without her approval to compensate Molefe for the balance of his five-year contract.
Molefe had earned R9.5m, inclusive of salary and bonus, for the financial year to end-March 2016. The R30.1m, arguably a golden handshake, pretty much equates the annual R9.5m projected for the 38 months that his contract had still to run.
Equally obscure is why, rather than how, the EPPF acted as the vehicle for the bonsella’s routing. Luthuli does his best to deal with the how, tying tighter knots as he does so. It’s for Brown to elucidate on the why, not least to remove the stain from the EPPF’s collaboration.
• Greenblo is editorial director of Today’s Trustee, a quarterly magazine mainly for principal officers and trustees of retirement funds.
