ALLAN GREENBLO: Molefe's intended pension payout drama gets worse

Add to these the contradictory statements from public enterprises minister Lynne Brown to explain the chain. She and the Eskom board have been unable to produce consistent spin. Then, to top it all, the EPPF became obliged to speak out on its use or abuse as the conduit for Molefe’s R30m.

Until Molefe hit the fan, the EPPF had a record unblemished by public-interest controversies. That now changes. Each time EPPF CE and principal officer Sibusiso Luthuli attempts to explain the purported “pension” arrangement for Molefe, — the now you see him, now you don’t, now you see him again Eskom CE — more smoke rises from the fire.

SA’s second-largest retirement fund after the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), the EPPF had R1.3 trillion in assets under management for about 85,000 members and pensioners at end-June last year. Its governance is by a 14-person board where seven trustees are appointed by employer Eskom and the other seven are elected by EPPF pensioners and non-unionised and unionised in-service members.

Unlike the GEPF, the EPPF falls under the Pension Funds Act and is therefore subject to supervision by the Financial Services Board (FSB). Because the payout to Molefe falls away with his reappointment to Eskom, the FSB can be relieved that its intervention is unnecessary.

In his most recent missive, Luthuli is at pains to point out that the EPPF does not involve itself in the exit negotiations between employer and employee, or in arrangements of the employer’s business. The granting of early-retirement benefits, without penalties, can only be initiated at the request of the employer. This is usually preceded by an agreement, which the EPPF isn’t party to, between the employer and the affected employee.