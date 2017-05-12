NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom bolsters its coalition of the compromised

More to the point, Molefe only resigned after Thuli Madonsela’s state of capture report detailed how he was a “very good friend” of the Gupta family, at the very time that Eskom was lavishing a series of apparent sweetheart deals on the well-connected family. Notoriously, this included a R586m “prepayment” from Eskom for coal it hadn’t yet provided.

Molefe’s name cropped up 71 times in Madonsela’s report — seemingly a death-knell for the career of a highly skilled technocrat who was one of the most promising members of Trevor Manuel’s team at national treasury during the early 2000s.

On Friday, Brown gave a press conference in which she seemed utterly tone deaf to the wider implications of Molefe’s return, painting this as fundamentally a financially sensible compromise.

She said the board’s view that he return “presents a significantly better value proposition to the South African fiscus” than paying him R30m as part of a pension payout.

Asked if this was a case of the country being “held to ransom”, Brown said the state capture report only made a recommendation for “further investigation” and found no-one guilty of anything.

“When Mr Molefe is declared guilty or not, then we can take a decision about whether his return is ethical or not,” she said. “There’s a public narrative that says Eskom is in an exceptionally bad state ... (but) as it stands today, Eskom both nationally and internationally has been able to cover its costs.”

However, this position contrasted with the views of many in the country — including her own political party, the ruling ANC. The ANC described Molefe’s reinstatement as an “unfortunate and reckless” decision by the Eskom board, given that nothing has changed since he quit.

In a stunning rebuke, the ruling party said the decision was “tone deaf to the SA public’s absolute exasperation and anger at what seems to be government’s lacklustre and lackadaisical approach to dealing decisively with corruption — perceived or real”.

During a television interview, ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said this was damaging to “brand ANC”.

The ANC’s message was unambiguous — and would not have been sanctioned by the faction loyal to Zuma.

Zuma himself wanted to appoint Molefe to replace Pravin Gordhan as finance minister last month, but he was overruled by others in the ANC’s top six — Gwede Mantashe, Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize.

Others close to the ANC, including the SA Communist Party, also described Molefe’s return as “extremely unacceptable”.

Now, it seems, Molefe’s return could act as a catalyst for the opposing forces of the state-capture debate to break cover, leading to open warfare.

SA’s business community was also outraged by Molefe’s return.

Jabu Mabuza, chairman of Business Leadership SA, said this decision “makes a mockery of Molefe’s own words about leaving Eskom in the interests of the country and good governance. His reappointment is wilfully disrespectful of the citizens of this country”. It also undermines all efforts to convince ratings agencies that the country is putting in place good governance at state-owned companies, Mabuza said.