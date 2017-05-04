Bank forex scandal: the Zuma link

The BEF’s case has heaped further pressure on a sector that has come under criticism from associates of Zuma and his benefactors, the Gupta family, that it had unfairly closed the family’s accounts and that this few in the face of transformation imperatives.

Ryan Bettridge, Zola Qoboshiyane and Bheki Shezi laid charges on behalf of the BEF, using the Government Communication & Information System (GCIS), a state-owned communications agency, to publicise the move.

The foundation shares a name with the "BEF Discussion" WhatsApp chat group, which Zuma’s son Edward created late last year. Among its members are communications minister Ayanda Dlodlo, who oversees the GCIS. The BEF also has the same logo as the chat group.

Edward Zuma failed to respond to questions. But Bettridge denies any links to the president’s son.

"[The WhatsApp group] should not be confused with the registered [nonprofit organisation] called the Black Empowerment Foundation," he says. The Financial Mail could find no record of the foundation’s registration as a nonprofit body.

Regarding the logo, Bettridge says he assumes Edward Zuma "cropped and copied it".

But the links with Edward Zuma don’t end there. Qoboshiyane has the same employer as a young woman whom Edward Zuma has previously said was his sister.

The woman has several pictures of herself at Zuma’s Nkandla homestead on her Facebook page.