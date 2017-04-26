Downgrade peril for SA deals

Market speculation was that the deal was with the Swiss-headquartered Nestlé, but this could not be confirmed. Nestlé said it did not comment "on rumours". Pioneer said only that the deal was "in keeping with Pioneer Foods’ strategic direction".

Pioneer has been looking at increasing its market share for a while. In November, it bought a 49.89% stake in Weetabix East Africa after the estimated R125m acquisition of UK-based Streamfoods in August.

In a cautionary, Pioneer said: "Due to the recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in SA and the potential for additional downgrades, the parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time."

It may be the start of deals falling through, as investors start to get cold feet and display a lower appetite for risk.

Ethos CEO Peter Hayward-Butt says: "We’re in for a six-month hiatus. Foreign investment centres on policy certainty. With the cabinet reshuffle there’s a lot of questions around policy." But there is still plenty of deal activity. "There’s a lot more confidence than there has been in the past 18 months," he says.

There may be more casualties, but the blame might not centre on the credit-rating downgrade again.

"It’s very unusual for a cautionary to be withdrawn, explaining the specifics of the cause of the withdrawal. A repeat of such an explanation should not be expected," says Goldman Sachs CEO Colin Coleman.

More worrying is that foreign direct investment (FDI) is still at risk. "It’s self-evident that the downgrade and the shock of the reshuffle will not assist FDI," says Coleman. "And we will now more than ever need that FDI to fund our current account deficit."

Pioneer CEO Phil Roux said similar deals could be affected by the credit rating downgrade. Roux said Pioneer would reconsider local investments. "We will remain particularly cautious about deepening investment in SA amid instability," he was quoted as saying in Business Times on Sunday.

It’s a grim outlook, but Hayward-Butt says it isn’t a surprise, and people were expecting the downgrade. The spotlight, instead, should be on new finance minister Malusi Gigaba and whether he sticks to his recent promises of not changing the fiscal policy set out by his predecessor, Pravin Gordhan, in the 2017 budget.

"People would like to give the minister the benefit of the doubt," he says.

"The caution has been around the way he became minister. International investments can go both ways at the moment."

While it’s a wait-and-see game for investors, Gigaba’s first investment road show last week and investors’ reactions may be a tipping point — in either direction.