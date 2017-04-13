CASHLESS PAYMENTS
Spending goes new school
There is no longer a need for cash. With just a bracelet, primary school children can pay for their lunch at the tuck shop
In a "junk" economy such as ours, where budgets are tight, knowing the value of a buck can go a long way to prevent screaming showdowns between kids and parents in supermarket isles.
But in the age of pop-up adverts, online purchases and digital currencies, teaching a child about money can be difficult.
Education financier Fundi has developed a cashless system in the form of a bracelet to digitise payments for primary school pupils.
Similar systems are used in other countries. Some schools in the UK use fingerprint identification to enable cashless payments for school meals. In Russia, payments are made by scanning a child’s palm. India has begun a system that allows parents to pay school fees at pay points, in a step towards cashless schools.
Fundi’s bracelet, called Fundi Pay, lets parents load money into an account that is managed through a smartphone app, with transactions made through the child’s rubber wristband.
The system, which is being implemented at primary schools in Pretoria, makes transacting safer and easier, and could be used to boost financial literacy.
Fundi recently rebranded itself (it was previously called Eduloan) after it expanded its business beyond student loans.
Its bands also allow parents to pay for school fees, books and trips through a Web-based portal, on which they can manage their dependants’ accounts, set spending limits, control spending on certain goods and manage cards.
At a tuck shop, the child’s wristband is scanned to transfer the funds. Parents are able to monitor the amount spent and see where the transaction takes place. They can also set daily spending limits and controls to prevent the purchase of certain foods.
Fundi CEO Amasi Mwela says the company saw an opportunity in the high volumes of cash that flow at primary schools. "Teachers and parents love it," he says.
Mwela says cashless payments in the school environment can also help avoid bullying and theft. A 2014/2015 SA Council for Educators report suggested that 4.5% of children had been robbed at school.
Another 13% had reported bullying, though most incidents went unreported.
As an added security feature, the child’s face is used to authenticate purchases when the merchant processes payment.
This eliminates the need for passwords.
However, the sustainability of cashless payments is not certain.
US-based teen cash solutions programme BillMyParents petered out quickly, much like a passing teen fad. More than US$4bn was pumped into the business, but the Justin Bieber-endorsed programme had to close in 2015, after operating for just three years.
Others have a record of success. Schools such as Johannesburg’s St Stithians and St John’s colleges have operated cashless tuck shop systems in their preparatory colleges for a few years.
St John’s business manager David Vermeulen says the success of the cashless system in the lower primary division has led the school to migrate to a digital identification system in the college division too.
The Allxs Smart Student ID system was rolled out at the beginning of the year.
The card technology manages points of entry (such as opening doors and enabling access to dorm rooms), transactions at the school tuck shop, onsite coffee shop and restaurant, and the purchase of bus tickets. Much like using a debit card, the system, developed in Canada, can even be used to make photocopies.
The card also allows for limits on food purchases. The school already has sugar restrictions in place for its prepreparatory pupils, who are not allowed to consume sugary drinks before lunch, says Vermeulen.
And along with onsite caterers, the Allxs platform operates a loyalty system that rewards children’s good eating habits with points and vouchers.
Fundi Pay’s payment solution is different in that it eliminates the need for a point-of-sale machine, as transactions are made using the merchant’s smartphone. Mwela says this keeps the transaction costs down.
Please login or register to comment.