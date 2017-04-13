Spending goes new school

In a "junk" economy such as ours, where budgets are tight, knowing the value of a buck can go a long way to prevent screaming showdowns between kids and parents in supermarket isles.

But in the age of pop-up adverts, online purchases and digital currencies, teaching a child about money can be difficult.

Education financier Fundi has developed a cashless system in the form of a bracelet to digitise payments for primary school pupils.

Similar systems are used in other countries. Some schools in the UK use fingerprint identification to enable cashless payments for school meals. In Russia, payments are made by scanning a child’s palm. India has begun a system that allows parents to pay school fees at pay points, in a step towards cashless schools.

Fundi’s bracelet, called Fundi Pay, lets parents load money into an account that is managed through a smartphone app, with transactions made through the child’s rubber wristband.

The system, which is being implemented at primary schools in Pretoria, makes transacting safer and easier, and could be used to boost financial literacy.

Fundi recently rebranded itself (it was previously called Eduloan) after it expanded its business beyond student loans.

Its bands also allow parents to pay for school fees, books and trips through a Web-based portal, on which they can manage their dependants’ accounts, set spending limits, control spending on certain goods and manage cards.