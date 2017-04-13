PROFILE: Meet Fay Mukaddam, CEO of 4 Africa Exchange

There will be active involvement in the economy for a greater number of people when the new 4 Africa Exchange (4AX) becomes operational, says CEO Fay Mukaddam.

The exchange will be cheaper for investors as well as issuers, among other benefits.

This will make a real difference in the lives of many, something SA needs now more than ever, Mukaddam says.

4AX will list its first company in May.

Never one to back away from a challenge, Mukaddam, an advocate, was looking for a stretch opportunity when she first met Stephan van der Walt, the founder of 4AX, about two years ago.

"This had to be the boldest, hairiest and most audacious initiative I had ever come across — and I’ve been involved in a fair few. It reached in and grabbed my soul," she recalls. "Who wouldn’t want to be part of the founding team of a stock exchange?"

Mukaddam is optimistic about the country, while not downplaying the political and economic uncertainty facing it. "There’s a reason why rear-view mirrors are smaller than windscreens," she quips.

She has been involved in starting a number of new things, including SA’s first Internet café in Durban. She obviously got her entrepreneurial genes from her father, who built a number of businesses.

"My brother and I were put to work at a young age in hardware stores, hair salons, supermarkets, butcheries, fisheries and video stores," Mukaddam says. Once she was in charge of a sweet counter. She had to account each day for the stock that had been sold and would have her allowance docked by her dad if the till was short.

A commercial law specialist, she has had extensive experience in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, and was an adviser in some of the country’s largest black empowerment transactions.

Pretoria-born Mukaddam spent part of her childhood in Durban and Canada before completing high school at St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls in Pretoria, the city she calls home.

She obtained her law degree from the University of KwaZulu Natal at the same time as her father, after he could not get accreditation for a degree he had obtained previously. In a final-year moot court competition the two were by chance pitted against each other. Mukaddam won.

Describing her mother as "the strongest, most independent woman I know", Mukaddam says her parents instilled in her an appreciation for the importance of giving back and helping those less fortunate.